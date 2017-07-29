ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tangerine Trainwreck Haze is another beautiful cut by Rare Dankness Seeds. Created by crossing Tangerine Haze and Nevil’s Wreck, Tangerine Trainwreck Haze expresses bright green and orange buds knotted in red hairs. These buds explode with spicy tropical aromas that hold touches of citrus, fuel, cracked pepper, and musk. Tangerine Trainwreck Haze requires a little extra time, but has been known to fill out all available canopy space, offering a generous yield to the attentive gardener.  

marvelstorm
Member since 2017
I LOVE that the locals are driven wild by this strain... Im from WI and needed the direction... Thanks The joint for your help...
Medicaljeff
Member since 2019
I didn't find this strain weak at all but just different. It energizes the mind and is a mood booster. It also has a body buzz that makes your skin tingle a little bit. Just races the mind and calms the body at the same time. It has a unique buzz to it. I got ripped off three hits.
TerpFreak
Member since 2017
takes away my anxiety just as fast as Hash Plant but with a much better taste amd aroma then hash plant. the growing period is much to long but we'll worth the wait. the.last two weeks when the amazing aroma permeates through the air; you know your getting close!!
Nevil's Wreck
Tangerine Haze
