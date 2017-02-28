ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 19 reviews

Tangie Dream

Tangie Dream
Tangie Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that reeks of orange peel and rock candy. The strain’s overall sweetness permeates the flavor, leaving consumers with a subtle tartness on the exhale. Enjoy Tangie Dream throughout the day to elevate mood and stimulate the imagination. This strain can be motivating in smaller doses, but it has a tendency to insulate the consumer in an whimsical euphoria with continuous use. 

Lineage

First strain parent
Tangie
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Tangie Dream

