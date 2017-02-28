- Herbal
- Pine
- Peppery
Tangie Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that reeks of orange peel and rock candy. The strain’s overall sweetness permeates the flavor, leaving consumers with a subtle tartness on the exhale. Enjoy Tangie Dream throughout the day to elevate mood and stimulate the imagination. This strain can be motivating in smaller doses, but it has a tendency to insulate the consumer in an whimsical euphoria with continuous use.
