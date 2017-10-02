ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tangilope
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Tangilope

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.6 137 reviews

Tangilope

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 15 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 137 reviews

Tangilope

Tangilope is a chocolaty, citrus blend of Tangie and Chocolope, two of DNA Genetics’ great sativas. It is best known for its intense terpene profile and exotic smell. Its cerebral effects may evoke happiness and the giggles, and can stimulate creativity.

Effects

Show all

92 people reported 580 effects
Happy 73%
Uplifted 63%
Energetic 45%
Euphoric 39%
Creative 38%
Depression 32%
Stress 27%
Fatigue 20%
Anxiety 16%
Pain 11%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 7%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

137

write a review

Find Tangilope nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Tangilope nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Chocolope
parent
Second strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
Tangilope

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Tangilope

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Tangilope nearby.

Good reads

Show all

5 Bold Bluegrass Albums to Listen to While High
5 Bold Bluegrass Albums to Listen to While High
New Strains Alert: Sour Amnesia, Dawg’s Waltz, Petrolia Headstash, Tangilope, and Rug Burn OG
New Strains Alert: Sour Amnesia, Dawg’s Waltz, Petrolia Headstash, Tangilope, and Rug Burn OG
Next level wake ‘n’ bake with coffee-ish cannabis strains
Next level wake ‘n’ bake with coffee-ish cannabis strains

Most popular in