TanGMO is a flavorful hybrid from Trim & Shake, bred from the bold pairing of GMO × Tangie. This strain brings together the savory, funky depth of GMO with the bright citrus punch of Tangie, resulting in a dynamic aroma of sweet orange, sour citrus peel, earthy spice, and subtle diesel. The effects lean uplifting and clear, offering a focused, energizing headspace balanced by a smooth, relaxed body feel that stays functional. With solid potency and a lively terpene profile, TanGMO is a great choice for daytime sessions, creative flow, or anytime you want flavor-forward effects without heavy sedation. Blending classic funk with vibrant citrus, TanGMO stands out as a balanced hybrid for fans of bold terpenes and versatile effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.