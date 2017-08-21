Tardis, or “The Tardis,” is a sativa-dominant strain with far-out cerebral effects. Appropriating the title of Dr. Who’s famous phone booth, Tardis is a cross of Oregon Diesel and Trainwreck. This heady pairing lands behind the eyes, saddling the mind with euphoria and introspective thoughts. These attributes make Tardis a strong mood enhancer, teasing at the consumer's imagination and creativity while helping abate stress. Respect this strain’s potency, as it has been reported to reach upwards of 26% THC.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
31
BurninateDabs
JennDub85053
atlas2606
happyjayx
superocean9
Find Tardis nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Tardis nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Tardis
Hang tight. We're looking for Tardis nearby.