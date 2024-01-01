stock photo similar to Tea Time
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
Tea Time
Tea Time is a hybrid cannabis strain bred and released by Wizard Trees of Los Angeles in 2023. The Wizard Trees Tea Time strain is a cross of Z x RS11, so good examples of it should have smells and tastes of tropical hard candy mixed with creamy tangy sherbert. Tea Time hits like a super-potent hybrid, good for daytime lounging, as opposed to waking and baking or going to bed. Tea Time is generally green bud with orange hairs, much like Z.
