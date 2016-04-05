ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 10 reviews

Tembo Kush

aka TMB, Tembo OG

Tembo Kush

Tembo Kush is the second of a Signature Series by BUDS Pasco, an indoor hydroponic farm in Washington. It is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that combines genetics from Elephant, Durban Poison, and OG Kush. Derived from the Swahili word for “elephant,” Tembo Kush is influenced by its Elephant parent’s mammoth-sized buds, yields, and THC content. Durban Poison is an African sativa known for its sweet aroma, high-flying cerebral euphoria, and functional effects that keep you feeling productive, focused, and creative. OG Kush, famous among West Coast breeders for its stress-crushing euphoria, lends Tembo Kush dreamy, happy effects that keep bad moods at bay. Tembo Kush may be potent (with a THC content that can pass 22.5%), but it allows a degree of mental clarity that can be enjoyed any time of the day.

