HybridTHC 17.5%CBD

Tempting Red

Tempting Red is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Zkittlez. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tempting Red is known for its moderate THC content, typically ranging from 15% to 20%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Tempting Red features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Tempting Red typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. We are still learning about Tempting Red's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tempting Red, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

