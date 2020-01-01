Tenderheart was created by Canna Fam Seeds by crossing a male Midnight Express and a female Cannatonic. The result is a strain that’s typically 3:1 CBD:THC, with a few different phenotypes—one solid green and the other solid purple. Both put out resinous buds with a fruity and gassy terpene profile.
Strain spotlight
Lineage
