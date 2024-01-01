stock photo similar to Tequila Zee
Tequila Zee
Tequila Zee is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by Wonderbrett’s Byrd Seed Genetics from a genetic cross of OZ Kush x (Pineapple OG x Clementine). This high-yielding strain grows vigorously into purple and green buds that work both for the bag and hash-making. Tequila Zee reeks of lime and citrus with a sharp twist and earthy under-notes; expect creative and relaxing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tequila Zee, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
