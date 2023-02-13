Terpee Slerpee effects are mostly energizing.
Terpee Slerpee potency is higher THC than average.
Terpee Slerpee is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, aroused, and energetic. Terpee Slerpee has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Terpee Slerpee, before let us know! Leave a review.
Terpee Slerpee strain effects
Terpee Slerpee strain flavors
Terpee Slerpee strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
