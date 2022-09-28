Terple
Terple effects are mostly calming.
Terple potency is higher THC than average.
Terple is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, sleepy, and focused. Terple has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Terple, before let us know! Leave a review.
Terple sensations
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Terple products near you
Similar to Terple near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—