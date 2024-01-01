stock photo similar to Texas Rainbow
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Texas Rainbow

Texas Rainbow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Rainbow and Texas Hash Plant. This strain is a colorful and potent hybrid that has a fruity and earthy aroma with notes of citrus and pine. Texas Rainbow is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Texas Rainbow effects include uplifted, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Texas Rainbow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by unknown breeders, Texas Rainbow features flavors like tropical, pineapple, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may contain some pinene or caryophyllene based on its aroma and effects. The average price of Texas Rainbow typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a soothing and uplifting hybrid that can help you feel calm and happy while enjoying its colorful and fruity flavor and aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Texas Rainbow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Texas Rainbow

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Texas Rainbow products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Texas Rainbow near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.