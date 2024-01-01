Texas Rainbow
Texas Rainbow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Rainbow and Texas Hash Plant. This strain is a colorful and potent hybrid that has a fruity and earthy aroma with notes of citrus and pine. Texas Rainbow is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Texas Rainbow effects include uplifted, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Texas Rainbow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by unknown breeders, Texas Rainbow features flavors like tropical, pineapple, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may contain some pinene or caryophyllene based on its aroma and effects. The average price of Texas Rainbow typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a soothing and uplifting hybrid that can help you feel calm and happy while enjoying its colorful and fruity flavor and aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Texas Rainbow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
