Rainbow is a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid from Spanish breeders Lifetime Seeds, created by crossing Dancehall with Blueberry. A compact, fast flowering strain with little side-branching, it does very well when grown in the “sea-of-green” style. Rainbow presents a wide array of colors towards the end of flowering, hence the moniker. With a spicy-sweet fruity flavor, this tasty hybrid can give consumers a pleasant, creative high and pain relief without a heavy body sensation.
