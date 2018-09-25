ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Rainbow is a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid from Spanish breeders Lifetime Seeds, created by crossing Dancehall with Blueberry.  A compact, fast flowering strain with little side-branching, it does very well when grown in the "sea-of-green" style. Rainbow presents a wide array of colors towards the end of flowering, hence the moniker. With a spicy-sweet fruity flavor, this tasty hybrid can give consumers a pleasant, creative high and pain relief without a heavy body sensation.  

89 people reported 563 effects
Happy 49%
Relaxed 48%
Uplifted 42%
Euphoric 41%
Tingly 21%
Stress 33%
Pain 28%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 20%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
Dancehall
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Rainbow

Most popular in