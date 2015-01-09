Thai Lights is a sativa-dominant blend that crosses the uplifting effects of Thai sativas with the stable and robust Northern Lights. Originally bred by Dr. Atomic, Thai lights is a dynamic hybrid that boasts sweet earthy flavors and a cerebral buzz that accommodates social outings with an energetic rush of happiness. Medical patients applaud Thai Lights’ ability to combat depression and minimize the debilitating effects of migraine headaches.
