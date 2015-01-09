ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 41 reviews

Thai Lights

Thai Lights

Thai Lights is a sativa-dominant blend that crosses the uplifting effects of Thai sativas with the stable and robust Northern Lights. Originally bred by Dr. Atomic, Thai lights is a dynamic hybrid that boasts sweet earthy flavors and a cerebral buzz that accommodates social outings with an energetic rush of happiness. Medical patients applaud Thai Lights’ ability to combat depression and minimize the debilitating effects of migraine headaches.

Lineage

Thai
Northern Lights
Thai Lights

New Strains Alert: Tiger’s Milk, Thai Lights, Incredible Bulk, Ultra Sonja, and Jack Diesel
