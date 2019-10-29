The Boss by Wolf Genetics is a sativa-dominant strain that descends from Haze, Blueberry, and “Purple” lines that pass on an astounding terpene profile. It has a unique aroma of ripe banana, mango, and raspberry, and an average flowering period of 65 to 70 days. Enjoy The Boss’ uplifting mental and physical effects throughout the day to enhance mood while donning a medium-heavy body buzz.
