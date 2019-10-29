ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The Boss

The Boss by Wolf Genetics is a sativa-dominant strain that descends from Haze, Blueberry, and “Purple” lines that pass on an astounding terpene profile. It has a unique aroma of ripe banana, mango, and raspberry, and an average flowering period of 65 to 70 days. Enjoy The Boss’ uplifting mental and physical effects throughout the day to enhance mood while donning a medium-heavy body buzz.

SPIDERFANG
2018
Well, I was working for an artist as a hired hand painting a mural off site with a near immediate deadline... I have to say that I thought for certain I would be deep- space paranoid & ultra - self conscious (given the circumstances of the situation: 1. We smoked “The Boss” only minutes after I a...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyRelaxed
Darthweeder00000000
2019
Nice clean but really powerful buzz. Nice sweet taste in the vape. Really great starter at 14% dont underestimate the power of the vape side.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
