- Peppery
- Citrus
- Hoppy
Bred by Exotic Genetix, The Guice is a cross between Original Glue and Orange Valley OG. The flavor profile is a pungent citrus blast with a sour orange and lemon flavor. Known as a balanced hybrid, many consumers enjoy The Guice for its strong physical effects that still allow for daytime activities.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
9
Ryanfoltz
BellagioBoy
SamAfgan
foxbody93
Pharogocrazy
Find The Guice nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry The Guice nearby.
Similar strains
Products with The Guice
Hang tight. We're looking for The Guice nearby.