Hybrid

5 9 reviews

The Guice

Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

The Guice
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

Bred by Exotic Genetix, The Guice is a cross between Original Glue and Orange Valley OG. The flavor profile is a pungent citrus blast with a sour orange and lemon flavor. Known as a balanced hybrid, many consumers enjoy The Guice for its strong physical effects that still allow for daytime activities.

The taste of this strain is a beautiful citrus explosion! I really dig the uplifting but relaxed effects of The Guice. The dense buds are covered in a thick white layer of #trichomes giving The Guice an awesome bag/jar appeal.
EuphoricRelaxed
Great day time pick me up. Great for social, not the best for staying focused on work
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyTalkative
Definitely some of the best genetics available in Maryland’s medical scene the best is grown by Curio by far. Sunmed and harvests Guice don’t even come close although obviously curio has had some bad batches too EVERY grower has some bad batches sometimes it’s to be expected however I have had many ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Had a very sweet smell and smoked very good with a citrus taste. Very keify with a THC number running at 28%. Highly recommended this strain!
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyTalkative
My favorite strain right now !
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
