The Ooze is an 80/20 indica-dominant cross of Green Crack and White Fire Alien OG. With effects that sedate and relax, The Ooze takes its title seriously. Employ this heavyweight in the evening to stimulate appetite and encourage rest, or look to this strain for contending with strong social anxiety. Just don’t plan on doing too much too fast.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
6
Find The Ooze nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry The Ooze nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with The Ooze
Hang tight. We're looking for The Ooze nearby.