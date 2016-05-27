ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. The Ooze
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of The Ooze

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4 6 reviews

The Ooze

The Ooze

The Ooze is an 80/20 indica-dominant cross of Green Crack and White Fire Alien OG. With effects that sedate and relax, The Ooze takes its title seriously. Employ this heavyweight in the evening to stimulate appetite and encourage rest, or look to this strain for contending with strong social anxiety. Just don’t plan on doing too much too fast. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

6

Show all

Avatar for bradycamdenlee
Member since 2016
It's actually 80% sativa and 20% indica. Relaxing but definitely not an indica. Look at lineage. Sweetest smelling plant I've ever grown or seen.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ChiTownTruth
Member since 2014
Very good strain for the TITANS of the cannabis game. #notfortheROOKIES smells great as it burns, it a complete head high. Will be in my HOF of strains. Five star smoker🥇🎖
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
write a review

Find The Ooze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry The Ooze nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of The Ooze
User uploaded image of The Ooze

Lineage

First strain parent
White Fire Alien OG
parent
Second strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Strain
The Ooze

Products with The Ooze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for The Ooze nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Durban Cookies, Cookie Jar, The Ooze, Strawberry Milkshake, and More
New Strains Alert: Durban Cookies, Cookie Jar, The Ooze, Strawberry Milkshake, and More

Most popular in