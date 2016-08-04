ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Think Different
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Think Different

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 30 reviews

Think Different

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 30 reviews

Think Different

Think Different is a durable plant with strong sativa effects that leave consumers feeling dreamy and relaxed. A colorful and well-rounded strain from Dutch Passion, Think Different provides a balance of hybrid genetics concocted by crossing AK-420 with the automatic-flowering capabilities of an undefined ruderalis strain. The sweet and spicy aroma will entice you, while the fast-acting, uplifting high will give a boost to your creativity and help you think outside the box.

 

Effects

Show all

26 people reported 164 effects
Happy 73%
Energetic 53%
Creative 50%
Relaxed 50%
Euphoric 46%
Stress 30%
Depression 19%
Pain 19%
Eye pressure 11%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 19%
Paranoid 11%
Dizzy 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

30

write a review

Find Think Different nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Think Different nearby.

Photos

Show all

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Think Different

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Think Different nearby.