Thug's Breath
Thug’s Breath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Thug Pug OG and Mendo Breath F2. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Thug’s Breath is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Thug’s Breath typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Thug’s Breath’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Thug’s Breath, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
