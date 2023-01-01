stock photo similar to Thug's Breath
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Thug's Breath

Thug’s Breath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Thug Pug OG and Mendo Breath F2. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Thug’s Breath is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Thug’s Breath typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Thug’s Breath’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Thug’s Breath, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Thug's Breath

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Thug's Breath products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Thug's Breath near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight