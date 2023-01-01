stock photo similar to Tigerz Eye
Tigerz Eye
San Francisco-based Compound Genetics is the breeder of the weed strain Tigerz Eye—a cross of Jokerz 31 x GastroPop. That brings together two of Compound’s marquee strains Jokerz and GastroPop. The result? Ferocious THC power in an attractive, large purple, icy nug. It’s an indica-dominant hybrid designed for growers to get paid with notes of Gelato, figs, grapes, and floral fuel. Let us know how it smells, taste and its affects by leaving a review below.
