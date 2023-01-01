Tiki Tom
Tiki Tom is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tahiti Lime and Gary Payton. This strain is 80% sativa and 20% indica. Known for its tropical vibes and uplifting effects, Tiki Tom is like a mini vacation in each puff. Tiki Tom has a moderate THC content of around 20%, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. This strain is perfect for enhancing your mood and sparking your imagination, making it a favorite among artists and socializers. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tiki Tom when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, and anxiety, providing relief from mental and physical discomfort. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Tiki Tom features flavors like tropical fruit, citrus, and a hint of earthiness. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, which contributes to its refreshing and invigorating aroma. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Tiki Tom, share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.
