ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tillamook Strawberry
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Tillamook Strawberry

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.6 31 reviews

Tillamook Strawberry

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 31 reviews

Tillamook Strawberry

Tillamook Strawberry is a mash-up between Alphakronik Genes and Dark Horse Genetics for AKG’s Collaboration Series. Described by the breeder as the “diesel lover’s dream,” Tillamook Strawberry smells like a gas station in a strawberry field. The strain’s foliage is deep green with tight buds and the effects are bright yet soothing, promoting focus and relaxation. Utilize Tillamook Strawberry to improve your mood and counter depression and anxiety. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

31

more reviews
write a review

Find Tillamook Strawberry nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Tillamook Strawberry nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Chupacabra
Chupacabra
More relaxingLeafly flower for Durban Cookies
Durban Cookies
More energeticLeafly flower for ICED Grapefruit
ICED Grapefruit
More creativeLeafly flower for Sour Cream
Sour Cream
More THCLeafly flower for Royal Highness
Royal Highness
More energeticLeafly flower for Banana Split
Banana Split
More popularLeafly flower for Green Candy
Green Candy
More creativeLeafly flower for Critical Jack
Critical Jack
More arousing
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Tillamook Strawberry

Lineage

Strain parent
Bruce Banner
parent
Strain
Tillamook Strawberry

Products with Tillamook Strawberry

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Tillamook Strawberry nearby.

Most popular in