Tiramisu
aka Tiramisu Cookies
Tiramisu effects are mostly energizing.
Tiramisu potency is higher THC than average.
Tiramisu, also known as “Tiramisu Cookies,” is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #45. Tiramisu effects are reported to be more energizing than relaxing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel uplifted, euphoric, and talkative. Consumers find this strain is best enjoyed during the late afternoon or in the evening. The flavor of Tiramisu tastes sweet and tropical, like tree fruit. When smoked in large doses, this strain may cause some consumers to experience dry eyes and mouth. Make sure to stay adequately hydrated while you try this strain. Tiramisu is 15% THC, ideal for cannabis consumers of all levels. This strain is mostly commonly found in flower form. The original breeder of Tiramisu is Cali Connection.
Buy Tiramisu weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Tiramisu products near you
Tiramisu sensations
Tiramisu helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 14% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar to Tiramisu near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—