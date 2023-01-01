stock photo similar to TNT
HybridTHC 22%CBD

TNT

TNT is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Afghan and Skunk #1. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. TNT is known for its potency, boasting a THC content of 22%. This makes it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, TNT features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of TNT typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram.We are still learning about TNT's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed TNT, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.com.

