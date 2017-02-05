Toxic Punch is a sativa-dominant concoction that crosses a hybrid of White Widow and Casey Jones with Blueberry. The fruity aromas of Toxic Punch are mixed with hints of berry and skunk that turn into a piney flavor on exhale. This hybrid gives consumers an energetic burst of heady effects that calms stress and won’t overcloud your thoughts.
Strain spotlight
