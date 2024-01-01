stock photo similar to Tractor Fuel
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 29%CBD

Tractor Fuel

Tractor Fuel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Gas Pedal OG x Original Z, produced in collaboration between Mendoja Farms and Mercy Wellness. This strain has a full tank of terps, with oozing notes of fuel, ammonia, and sour candy. Euphoric effects abound without anxiety. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tractor Fuel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Tractor Fuel

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Tractor Fuel products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Tractor Fuel near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Tractor Fuel strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight

Tractor Fuel strain genetics

Strain parent
Zlz
The Original Z
parent
Tractor Fuel
TraFu
Tractor Fuel