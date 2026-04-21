This one is really nice but watch out it's a creeper! First off the taste is really good and it does taste like the cereal which brought flashbacks to Scooby Doo and the gang on Saturday morning lol. Secondly the creep. Wow. The taste had me taking 4 rips instead of 2 and then about 5-6 minutes later it kicked in hard. It gets behind the eyes like a blueberry strain would and it really relaxes my body as well. I am not really functional at the moment and I'm about 30 minutes in. I should've waited until after supper but I didn't know....OMG I didn't know.... lol. It's all good as I don't have a lot to do today but this one slows time down a bit so relax and go with it.

25 people found this helpful helpful report