Triple Platinum
Triple Platinum effects are mostly calming.
Triple Platinum potency is higher THC than average.
Triple Platinum is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, tingly, and focused. Triple Platinum has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Triple Platinum, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Triple Platinum
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Triple Platinum sensations
Triple Platinum helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Triple Platinum products near you
Similar to Triple Platinum near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—