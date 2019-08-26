ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Triple Scoop
Hybrid

4 1 reviews

Triple Scoop

Triple Scoop is a triple threat, crossing Super Silver Haze, Grape LA, and Sorbet. The flavor profile comes from all three parents—a blast of citrus from Super Silver Haze, a sweet berry taste from Grape LA, and a smooth, creamy finish from Sorbet. The relaxing high makes it great for a quiet evening at home with a good company. With such a unique flavor profile, Triple Scoop is a must try for connoisseurs.

 

Strain spotlight

Member since 2019
Grows well with decent resistance. Aroma is sweet and doughy. Grape flavors in the smoke on a base of cookies taste. High is strong and both relaxing to the body without too much couch lock.
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Super Silver Haze
