Sativa

4.5 22 reviews

Riot Seeds claims to have created the most potent and reliable Colombian Gold hybrid in the world by crossing a New World landrace with Loompa’s Chemdawg D cut. Combining the sweet fruity smell of Colombian Gold with the fuel scents of Chemdawg makes Trix a delicious smoke. Finishing in 10 weeks and producing massive yields, Trix is sure to be a sativa grower’s dream. Users can expect an electric, motivating high from this strain.   

