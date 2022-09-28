Apple Mac
Apple Mac effects are mostly calming.
Apple Mac potency is higher THC than average.
Apple Mac is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, creative, and aroused. Apple Mac has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Apple Mac, before let us know! Leave a review.
Apple Mac sensations
Apple Mac helps with
- 8% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
