Tropic Diesel
Tropic Diesel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Great White Shark and Chunky Diesel. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tropic Diesel is a fruity and skunky strain that was bred by Summit, a Colorado-based cannabis company. This strain is known for its decadent scent of fresh guava paired with notes of skunk and diesel. Leafly customers tell us Tropic Diesel effects include feeling relaxed, blissful, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropic Diesel when dealing with symptoms associated with easing their mind, hanging with friends, and getting intimate. Tropic Diesel features flavors like guava, skunk, and diesel. Tropic Diesel is a rare and exotic strain that is not widely available in the market. If you find it, don’t pass up the chance to try this tropical and diesel delight. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropic Diesel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
