Tropical Z
Tropical Z is a hybrid weed strain bred by Connected Cannabis from a genetic cross of Xeno x (GDPTHH) #9. This is a vacation in a jar, with a terpene blend of limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene that manifest as a nose and mouth full of tropical, citrus, woodsy, and sweet notes. Tropical Z is a versatile strain for both daytime and nighttime, with focusing and euphoric effects. It has massive bag appeal with bright green buds, thick orange pistils, and a sticky trichome coat. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Z, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
