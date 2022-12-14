Tropicana Haze
Tropicana Haze effects are mostly energizing.
Tropicana Haze potency is higher THC than average.
Tropicana Haze is a Sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Skunk Valley Haze and Tropicana Cookies. Tropicana Haze is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tropicana Haze effects make them feel talkative, uplifted, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropicana Haze when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Tropicana Haze features an aroma and flavor profile of mango, tropical, and orange. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropicana Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Tropicana Haze sensations
Tropicana Haze helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
