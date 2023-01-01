Tropicanna Poison
Tropicanna Poison is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicanna Cookies and Red Poison. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tropicanna Poison is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by North Atlantic Seed Company, the average price of Tropicanna Poison typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tropicanna Poison’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropicanna Poison, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
