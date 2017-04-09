ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 33 reviews

Red Poison

Red Poison

Red Poison, bred by Sweet Seeds, is an auto-flowering hybrid of Green Poison and a Pakistani landrace strain, believed to be a Hindu Kush phenotype that was selected for its deep purple colors. The influence of cannabis ruderalis in Red Poison’s genetics induces the flowering cycle automatically and helps this strain complete its lifecycle, from seed to harvest, in about 8 weeks. The buds of Red Poison are almost too pretty to consume with their amazing range of dark red and violet hues. The aroma is a sweet mixture of fruit flavors and skunky musk that bring with it balanced hybrid effects that relax the body and blanket your head in a cloud of euphoria.

Effects

23 people reported 158 effects
Relaxed 69%
Euphoric 60%
Happy 47%
Uplifted 43%
Talkative 34%
Depression 39%
Stress 34%
Lack of appetite 21%
Insomnia 17%
Muscle spasms 17%
Dry eyes 43%
Dry mouth 34%
Headache 8%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%

Reviews

33

Lineage

First strain parent
Green Poison
parent
Second strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Strain
Red Poison

