Hybrid

Truck Driver

Truck Driver is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Truck Driver is over 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Truck Driver typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Truck Driver’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Truck Driver, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



