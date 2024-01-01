stock photo similar to Twisted Terpz
Twisted Terpz
Twisted Terpz is a hybrid weed strain bred by Exotic Genetix and appears as part of their Grape Jubilee release series (Jan 2024). Twisted Terpz is a potent cross of Tropical Runtz and Grape Jubilee. We are still learning about Twisted Terpz' effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Twisted Terpz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
