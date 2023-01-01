stock photo similar to Ube Cake
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Ube Cake

Ube Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Birthday Cake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Ube Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by The Botanist, the average price of Ube Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Ube Cake’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ube Cake, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


