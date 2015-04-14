ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ultimate Trainwreck
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Ultimate Trainwreck

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.1 37 reviews

Ultimate Trainwreck

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 37 reviews

Ultimate Trainwreck

Ultimate Trainwreck is the more potent, more heavily sativa cousin of the hugely popular Trainwreck strain. It’s a great sativa that will send your brain into space and also packs a strong body buzz. Less active than the original, these dense, colorful flowers are not a good choice if mental clarity is desired. Ultimate Trainwreck buds have a skunky, earthy aroma with a sweet citrus punch.

Effects

Show all

25 people reported 170 effects
Focused 40%
Happy 36%
Hungry 36%
Euphoric 32%
Sleepy 32%
Pain 40%
Stress 36%
Nausea 20%
Depression 16%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 40%
Dizzy 20%
Dry eyes 20%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

37

Show all

Avatar for GoldenSnatch69
Member since 2014
Strong as hell. Before school (8:00 am) I took 6 hits outta a mini Bong (3 of them were greens) and by the time I got to school, damn let me tell you it shot my head up into space and forgot my body. I couldn't see or talk cause it was so strong and the head sensation was just unbelievable. I would ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungrySleepyTingly
Avatar for Sinsation
Member since 2011
By far one of my favorite strains. Just make sure you have a couch nearby, because you won't be leaving it for a few hours. Smelled like an Angel's Lady Parts, after they'd been put through 4 Quarters of an NFL game. I wouldn't have it any other way.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for WickedJuggaloStoner
Member since 2017
omg its a hella good strain energetic smoked 4 bowls and damn it hit like a trainwreck also made sex very fun would recommend
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Zboy2112
Member since 2010
The first Strain of California Medical Cannabis I ever bought with my Card. Picked it up from my all time favorite Collective LAX Compassionate Care (R.I.P) late one Wednesday night. The door man hassled me for coming in "right at prime time". I picked up 2 strains that night: Ultimate Train Wreck a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHungryTingly
Avatar for EmeraldLady
Member since 2018
This is a 50/50 hybrid and is the cousin of the well-known marijuana strain, Trainwreck. You can guess by the name ‘Ultimate Trainwreck’ that this is a far more potent version. It will make you feel euphoric and energetic in a hurry, and as well as enhancing your focus, Ultimate Trainwreck will help...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Aroused
more reviews
write a review

Find Ultimate Trainwreck nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ultimate Trainwreck nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Ultimate Trainwreck
User uploaded image of Ultimate Trainwreck
User uploaded image of Ultimate Trainwreck
User uploaded image of Ultimate Trainwreck
User uploaded image of Ultimate Trainwreck

Products with Ultimate Trainwreck

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ultimate Trainwreck nearby.

Most popular in