Ultra Sonja is a sativa-dominant descendant of U.K. Cheese and Tang Tang that inherits an unusual blend of flavor and effects from its parent strains. Like a pairing of wine and cheese, Ultra Sonja combines a sour funky aroma with deep fruity accents in a display of its heritage. Its dense buds, which sometimes express themselves in tones of purple, deliver clear-headed feelings of bliss and tranquility.
