ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ultra Sonja
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Ultra Sonja

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 26 reviews

Ultra Sonja

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 26 reviews

Ultra Sonja

Ultra Sonja is a sativa-dominant descendant of U.K. Cheese and Tang Tang that inherits an unusual blend of flavor and effects from its parent strains. Like a pairing of wine and cheese, Ultra Sonja combines a sour funky aroma with deep fruity accents in a display of its heritage. Its dense buds, which sometimes express themselves in tones of purple, deliver clear-headed feelings of bliss and tranquility. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

26

write a review

Find Ultra Sonja nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ultra Sonja nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Ultra Sonja
User uploaded image of Ultra Sonja
User uploaded image of Ultra Sonja

Lineage

Strain parent
UK Cheese
parent
Strain
Ultra Sonja

Products with Ultra Sonja

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ultra Sonja nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Tiger’s Milk, Thai Lights, Incredible Bulk, Ultra Sonja, and Jack Diesel
New Strains Alert: Tiger’s Milk, Thai Lights, Incredible Bulk, Ultra Sonja, and Jack Diesel

Most popular in