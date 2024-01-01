stock photo similar to Umami Butter
Hybrid

Umami Butter

Umami Butter is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelatti and Black Diamond X. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Umami Butter is 37% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Maven Genetics, the average price of Umami Butter typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Umami Butter's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Umami Butter, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Similar to Umami Butter near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
