stock photo similar to Uncle Bruce
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Uncle Bruce

Uncle Bruce is a hybrid weed strain released by Lume Cannabis and made from a genetic cross of OG Kush x Strawberry Diesel. It is a phenotype of the acclaimed Bruce Banner strain, and carries its same energizing, social, and creative effects. Uncle Bruce has vibrant green buds that smell like strawberries laced with ginger and petrol. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Uncle Bruce, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Uncle Bruce

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Uncle Bruce products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Uncle Bruce near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Uncle Bruce strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight