stock photo similar to Unicorn Blood
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Unicorn Blood

Unicorn Blood is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Unicorn and Strawberry Crème. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Unicorn Blood is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by GreenDot Labs, Unicorn Blood features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Unicorn Blood typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Unicorn Blood’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Unicorn Blood, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Unicorn Blood

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Unicorn Blood products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Unicorn Blood near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight