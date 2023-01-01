Unicorn Blood
Unicorn Blood is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Unicorn and Strawberry Crème. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Unicorn Blood is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by GreenDot Labs, Unicorn Blood features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Unicorn Blood typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Unicorn Blood’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Unicorn Blood, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Unicorn BloodOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Unicorn Blood products near you
Similar to Unicorn Blood near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—