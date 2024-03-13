IndicaTHC 21%CBD 1%
Unicorn Slippers
aka The Slippers
Unicorn Slippers, also called The Slippers, is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Zooted Genetics from a genetic cross of Unicorn Poop x Plushers. This strain will put consumers right to bed, and has pain-relieving properties for medical patients. Unicorn Slippers has a whimsical palate of sweet, chemical, and skunk notes. This is a forgiving plant for beginner growers, with moderate stretch and vigorous stacking that allows for good, terpene-rich yields. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Unicorn Slippers, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
