Be the first to review!
IndicaTHC 21%CBD 1%

Unicorn Slippers

aka The Slippers

Unicorn Slippers, also called The Slippers, is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Zooted Genetics from a genetic cross of Unicorn Poop x Plushers. This strain will put consumers right to bed, and has pain-relieving properties for medical patients. Unicorn Slippers has a whimsical palate of sweet, chemical, and skunk notes. This is a forgiving plant for beginner growers, with moderate stretch and vigorous stacking that allows for good, terpene-rich yields. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Unicorn Slippers, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Unicorn Slippers

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Unicorn Slippers products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Unicorn Slippers near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight