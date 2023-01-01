Uplift
Uplift is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hells Angels and Snow Lotus. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Uplift lives up to its name by delivering a euphoric and energizing experience that can brighten up even the gloomiest of days. With its moderate THC content averaging around 18-22%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Uplift's effects include feeling happy, creative, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Uplift when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Uplift features flavors like citrus, diesel, and tropical fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its citrusy aroma and uplifting qualities. The average price of Uplift typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Whether you're looking for a mood boost or a burst of creativity, Uplift might just be the perfect strain for you. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Uplift, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
