An Arizona Natural Selections original, Urkle Train Haze was created using the genetics of Ghost Train Haze and Purple Urkle. These two parent strains are often described as polar opposites of each other, and yet crossing them yields a pleasantly uplifting and euphoric result. Urkle Train Haze’s fragrance and flavor is that of an invigorating sweet, berry, and pine that will linger long after consumption. With predominantly indica effects, this strain holds a feeling of relaxation that will leave you smiling and ready to raid the fridge.