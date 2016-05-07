ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Urkle Train Haze
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Urkle Train Haze

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.8 52 reviews

Urkle Train Haze

aka Purple Urkle Train Haze

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 52 reviews

Urkle Train Haze

An Arizona Natural Selections original, Urkle Train Haze was created using the genetics of Ghost Train Haze and Purple Urkle. These two parent strains are often described as polar opposites of each other, and yet crossing them yields a pleasantly uplifting and euphoric result. Urkle Train Haze’s fragrance and flavor is that of an invigorating sweet, berry, and pine that will linger long after consumption. With predominantly indica effects, this strain holds a feeling of relaxation that will leave you smiling and ready to raid the fridge.

Effects

Show all

34 people reported 391 effects
Happy 76%
Relaxed 67%
Euphoric 64%
Uplifted 52%
Creative 44%
Pain 52%
Nausea 41%
Stress 41%
Depression 38%
Anxiety 38%
Dry mouth 11%
Dry eyes 5%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

52

write a review

Find Urkle Train Haze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Urkle Train Haze nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Urkle
parent
Second strain parent
Ghost Train Haze
parent
Strain
Urkle Train Haze

Products with Urkle Train Haze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Urkle Train Haze nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: King Cake, Memory Loss, Urkle Train Haze, and More
New Strains Alert: King Cake, Memory Loss, Urkle Train Haze, and More

Most popular in