  3. Valentine X
Hybrid

4.4 21 reviews

Valentine X

aka St. Valentine

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

Valentine X

Named for St. Valentine, the patron saint of epilepsy, Valentine X is a 50/50 hybrid sought after for its exceptional healing powers and a CBD:THC ratio of 25:1. It is a variant of the remarkable ACDC that is cherished for its healing properties. Many find Valentine X to be a great help for seizure disorders, inflammation, and when treating cancer. In addition to its medicinal effects this strain is known to spark creative thinking.

Reviews

21

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

ACDC
Strain
Valentine X

Products with Valentine X

Strain Highlight: Valentine X, the Patron Strain of Epilepsy
