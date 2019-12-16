ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

3.8 14 reviews

Vanilla Frosting

Vanilla Frosting

Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve upon the various Gelato lines from the last few years, Vanilla Frosting takes to the sky with a vigorous growth pattern. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.

Reviews

14

Avatar for CeCe2009
Member since 2018
I smoked this out of my glass pipe and you instantly smell and taste the vanilla.... This is the first time in awhile finding a strain so smooth & light, but also gives you a "Head-High" that sends you straight to the Moon! I'm a parent, so if you got kids then I would recommend you smoke this "Afte...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for CaramelMiami
Member since 2019
Its OKAY... yes it provides a high, yet im able to think very clearly and function w/o being on a cloud. Perfect for a need to be focus yet buzz feeling.
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for MerryThings
Member since 2017
Phenomenal in every regards.
Creative
Avatar for dannyboi69
Member since 2020
Definitely a fun/relaxing high and not a sleeper high for me! I faced a king raw cone and was left with a head high of euphoria and followed hunger. I can say this, it is great for after work or if you’re looking to unwind after along day~
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for sdogg25
Member since 2016
Used in Mighty vaporizer: taste is amazing, can definitely taste the vanilla on the exhale. Smooth and soothing to the muscles and mind. Has my body feeling great and mind in a euphoric state but still able have conversations no problem. Wouldn’t choose this strain if I had a busy day though. Chee...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
